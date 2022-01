Social Media

Pike Township Schools stays on remote learning over ‘prolonged illnesses,’ ‘required isolations’

New year, but the same issues for Pike Township Schools ➡️ BREAKING: Pike Township Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that remote instruction will continue through Friday after “additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pike Township Schools stays on remote learning over ‘prolonged illnesses,’ ‘required isolations’