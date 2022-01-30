Please give a and a follow to a new teammate: Amicia Ramsey…! Facebook Fam, T…

Social Media

by: Scott Sander
Please give a 👋🏼 and a follow to a new 📺 teammate: Amicia Ramsey…! Facebook Fam, Thank you all for supporting me as a journalist over the years. Whether we crossed paths in Mississippi, California to Tennessee I’ve encountered some of the most encouraging people who have watched my reports on the news and continue to check on me from time to time. It’s nice to be able use my platform to not only share stories with you, but parts of my heart. The journey now continues in the Hoosier state. I get an opportunity to report the news in Indy at WISH TV, which is truly an honor. For me, being a reporter is about building relationships and I can’t wait to connect with folks in Indy. As a Midwesterner, Indy is more than just a new destination. It’s a quality of life I have never experienced in my career which is to be near my family. I’m the closes I’ve ever been to my parents who are pastors in Southern IL. But, the icing on the cake is that one of my brothers and his wife live in Indy. So, I get to spend time with them and bond with my three nieces. (SN: We’ve already watched Encanto twice, lol.) 🤎


