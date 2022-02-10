PLEASE SHARE NEW INFORMATION released about missing Paris Williamson, 33 Here is…

🚨PLEASE SHARE‼️
NEW INFORMATION released about missing Paris Williamson, 33
Here is the updated timeline:
▶️Last seen by her family on Jan. 30.
▶️Her car was last seen traveling southbound at Emerson Ave. and County Line Rd. on Jan. 31.
Vehicle silver Chevy Impala with license plate 394NFV.
▶️TIP; someone may have seen her at the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville on Jan. 31.
▶️Reported missing on February 4.
⚠️Contact IMPD at 317-327-6293 or e-mail IMPDMissingPersons@indy.gov
You can share information with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.
https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis-family-desperately-searching-for-missing-33-year-old-woman/
