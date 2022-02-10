Social Media

PLEASE SHARE NEW INFORMATION released about missing Paris Williamson, 33 Here is…

🚨PLEASE SHARE‼️ NEW INFORMATION released about missing Paris Williamson, 33 Here is the updated timeline: ▶️Last seen by her family on Jan. 30. ▶️Her car was last seen traveling southbound at Emerson Ave. and County Line Rd. on Jan. 31. Vehicle silver Chevy Impala with license plate 394NFV. ▶️TIP; someone may have seen her at the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville on Jan. 31. ▶️Reported missing on February 4. ⚠️Contact IMPD at 317-327-6293 or e-mail IMPDMissingPersons@indy.gov You can share information with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous. https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis-family-desperately-searching-for-missing-33-year-old-woman/



