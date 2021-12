Social Media

Postgame @WISH_TV — #Colts GM Chris Ballard didn’t leave the tunnel until @TYHil…







Postgame @WISH_TV — #Colts GM Chris Ballard didn’t leave the tunnel until @TYHilton13 arrived. Hilton told me postgame that he told Ballard pregame No. 13 will be there tonight. https://t.co/A2e6zZ95kB