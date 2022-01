Social Media

PRAYERS from INDY for our sisters and brothers @NYPDnews following 2 Officers Shot this evening in Harlem | We have contacted our peers at NY State FOP to extend our Prayers and Support during this time #Prayers #ThinBlueLine #Tragic https://t.co/htpGut0kPU