Social Media

Pre-show Indy Style meeting this Monday! *REMINDER— I’m personalizing and sign…





Pre-show Indy Style meeting this Monday! 📝 *REMINDER— I’m personalizing and signing a FREE copy of my children’s book! 👧🏻 I’ll even send it to you, too! —— BUT—— you have until after the show TODAY to enter, so hurry! FULL DETAILS pinned to the top of my FB page. Go enter!! #giveaway #happymonday #freecopy