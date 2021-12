Social Media

Prepare for a windy night as wind advisories are in place for the northern half of the state until 7 AM EST Thursday morning. Gusts of up to 50 MPH are possible. Record warm lows likely tonight as well. Rain chances remain in place for the remainder of the week. https://t.co/qSYqX3GALG