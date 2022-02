Social Media

Pritchard wrapped up by thanking Caris LeVert for his time in Indy – he’s of cou…





Pritchard wrapped up by thanking Caris LeVert for his time in Indy – he’s of course back in town tonight w/ the Cavs. “That was probably the hardest trade I’ve had to make…Wish him the best. Now Caris is probably going to drop 50 tonight.” #Pacers | @WISH_TV