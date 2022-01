Social Media

PT student to physical therapist “oh wow her muscle is super tight” PT “oh my gosh Tara” then they proceed to massage my muscle with some sort of metal instrument & tape me up. This is probably going to take a while to get back to normal. #thoracicoutletsyndrome https://t.co/87HfVVSQN6