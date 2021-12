Social Media

Public health experts have been saying for many months that mask quality really matters. A simple cloth mask won’t do when we are dealing with a highly contagious, airborne virus. People should at least wear a 3-ply surgical mask, or ideally N95 or KN95. https://t.co/F48u8trN5c https://t.co/b5iItB2L7s