Social Media

#Purdue entered today 1-3 this season in games decided by 5 points or less. Is a…





#Purdue entered today 1-3 this season in games decided by 5 points or less. Is a 62-61 win over a #Maryland team that hasn’t won in 3+ weeks sexy? Nooooo. But, at some point Matt Painter’s team needed a statement on a final possession. There it is.