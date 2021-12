Social Media

#Purdue QB Aiden O’Connell, who finished the regular season with 17 TD & 0 INT over his final five games, announces he is returning to West Lafayette for a 6th season of eligibility. Huge for Jeff Brohm & Co. 📸: @BoilerFootball https://t.co/OKRaLcti8c