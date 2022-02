Social Media

Purdue students demand change after arrest of student caught on video ➡️ Purdue’s Black Student Union hosted a town hall meeting, and students addressed how Officer Jon Selke of the Purdue University Police Department handled Adonis Tuggle in a police call caught on video. Amicia Ramsey reports.

