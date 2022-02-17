Social Media

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “FILL IN THE BLANK: I will watch any movie with ACTOR _____…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “FILL IN THE BLANK: I will watch any movie with ACTOR ________ in it!” 🎬 What do you love about that actor? Is it their charm? Their looks? Their talent? Something else? On today’s show? Patty Spitler chats with Actor Channing Tatum about his new movie, “Dog!” So chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #qotd #lifestylelive

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Very rare’ baby ghost shark found by scientists

International /

Video showing police breaking up a fight between a Black teen and a White teen in mall prompts outrage

National /

Development bank accused of lending millions to companies allegedly linked to forced labor in Xinjiang

International /

Do supply chains hold the key to reducing inflation?

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.