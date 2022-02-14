Social Media

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “It’s VALENTINE’S DAY! Tell us how you met your SPOUSE/PART…

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “It’s VALENTINE’S DAY! Tell us how you met your SPOUSE/PARTNER!” 💕 At church? Through a mutual friend? At the park? Online? SHARE YOUR STORY– (pics, too!) 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 Then, join Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #lifestylelive #qotd



