Social Media

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “It’s VALENTINE’S DAY! Tell us how you met your SPOUSE/PART…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “It’s VALENTINE’S DAY! Tell us how you met your SPOUSE/PARTNER!” 💕 At church? Through a mutual friend? At the park? Online? SHARE YOUR STORY– (pics, too!) 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 Then, join Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #lifestylelive #qotd

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Breakout Games prepares for visitors on Valentine’s Day

Local /

On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

Politics /

Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won’t be held

Sports /

Man dies from injuries suffered in Indianapolis as infant in 1988

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.