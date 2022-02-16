Social Media

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What do you have as your phone’s LOCKSCREEN photo right no…

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What do you have as your phone’s LOCKSCREEN photo right now?” 📱 Is it a family photo? A factory-set image? Maybe it’s your pet? Do you always make it something meaningful? 🙋 Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #lifestylelive #qotd



