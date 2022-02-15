Social Media

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What SINGER had you hooked the first time you ever heard t…

QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What SINGER had you hooked the first time you ever heard them… and why?” 🎼🎤 What was it about their voice that drew you in? Still love them today? Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #qotd #lifestylelive



