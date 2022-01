Social Media

Quite the start to 2022: The Irsay family announces a $650,000 donation toward a partnership w/ Riley Children’s Health to improve mental health services for Indiana’s children and adolescents. The Irsay’s have committed over *$10M* to mental health services since 2020. @WISH_TV