“Race day had an energy, an electricity that I’ve not seen or experienced anywhere else.” @JimmieJohnson shares about the moment he decided to run the #Indy500 “I can’t wait to be standing there on the grid, hearing ‘Back Home Again in Indiana’.” •MORE from JJ on @WISH_TV• https://t.co/zjmwjEJ2m2