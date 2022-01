Social Media

Raiders are honoring the late John Madden today with his initials on the back of…









Raiders are honoring the late John Madden today with his initials on the back of their helmets. @DeSeanJackson10 also sporting custom Madden cleats – there will be a moment of silence pregame for the Hall of Famer. | #Colts @WISH_TV https://t.co/M8j38Smu1K