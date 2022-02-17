Social Media

❤️ Really cool full circle moment….. We have some new people here. So, for those of you who don’t know our story, our 7 yr old daughter was born with a rare form of leukemia. She was treated here at Riley Children’s Health. We are so blessed that she was too! She had a bone marrow transplant at 8 months old and is now cancer free, living her best life. It’s because of this building, but mostly, and more importantly, the people inside the building. Fast forward… things have come full circle. I spent most of my morning here. Interviewing some of the very people who saved our daughters life, for a really cool special project I’m working on. I’m so excited to put this together and share the series with you all!