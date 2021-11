Social Media

@RealMichaelKay @Rosenbergradio @DonLagreca I agree with Don and Peter here: I’m…





@RealMichaelKay @Rosenbergradio @DonLagreca I agree with Don and Peter here: I’m old enough to remember 2002 when they brought in Mo Vaughn and party. I like what they’ve done especially bc they haven’t lost any draft picks but these are still the Mets.