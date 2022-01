Social Media

Regarding this weekend… Towel hasn’t been thrown in yet, but I’m not excited about the prospects for accumulating snow here locally in central Indiana. Trends continue to support a more suppressed idea. If you want to see snow, go east, west or south. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #INwx