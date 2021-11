Social Media

Remember when Frank Reich said Carson Wentz graded out really high after he was 11/20 for 106 last week against Buffalo? Shoulda listened to him. Wentz is 16/24 for 197 with 3 TDs and a passer rating of 131.4 at halftime. Colts 24, Bucs 14.