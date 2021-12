Social Media

Remember when Mookie Betts made sure Reds rookie TJ Friedl got his first home run ball? Little did Mookie know Friedl is John Calipari’s cousin. So the two of them spoke to Kentucky’s basketball team after the game on Saturday about the importance of being selfless https://t.co/IG6ifDjzWy https://t.co/QuxfDBAAQs