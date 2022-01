Social Media

Rest In Peace Ron Franklin (1942 ~ 2022). Franklin shown here with his longtime ESPN College Football partner Mike Gottfried. Prior to ESPN, Franklin was the play-by-play voice for the Houston Oilers and the University of Texas. #RIPRonFranklin 📷 Joe Songer https://t.co/Repr4DE0Xc