Rick Carlisle on the 2nd half of season: “Malcolm hasn’t really played in a month. Caris has been out. I just think it is hard to evaluate the whole situation after a game like tonight.” #Pacers are a season-worst 12 games under .500 Up next? Suns, at Lakers/Clips/Warriors/Suns