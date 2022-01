Social Media

ROLLED SEMI TRAILER: A semi driver pulling two trailers had one roll over them on I-70 WB just past Holt Rd (the tractor + lead trailer are still upright). ISP confirms no one was hurt, the right lane is currently blocked, and now they’re waiting on a crew to start the cleanup. https://t.co/opJ3e9IdlP