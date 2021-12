Social Media

Santa is a staple of the Christmas season. Just like the rest of us, Santa can c…





Santa is a staple of the Christmas season. Just like the rest of us, Santa can come in different sizes and colors. Days before Santa heads out to make his global deliveries, @Katiera_Winfrey got a chance to catch up with the big guy https://t.co/MwKC828cu9 @WISH_TV