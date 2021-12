Social Media

SATURDAY RAIN: Looks like a soaking rain to kick off the New Year, Saturday. Rai…













SATURDAY RAIN: Looks like a soaking rain to kick off the New Year, Saturday. Rainfall numbers range from 0.5″ to the north, to as high as 1.5″/2″ in southern IN. #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 https://t.co/sH1q6AqX1I