Social Media

“Second half, too many turnovers, too many mistakes to beat a great football tea…







“Second half, too many turnovers, too many mistakes to beat a great football team.” HC Frank Reich following the #Colts 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay. “Very frustrating, when you are going up against that good of a team when you have a chance and beat yourself.” | @WISH_TV https://t.co/4EHZMDAIYM