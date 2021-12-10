Severe storms are likely over much of central Indiana tonight. There is an enhan…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

Severe storms are likely over much of central Indiana tonight. There is an enhanced risk covering over half of the southern portion of the state. Biggest threat will be damaging winds in excess of 60 to 70mph. A few tornadoes are possible too along with some hail. Most likely timing for severe weather will be from 9pm through the early morning hours on Saturday. Download the WISH-TV weather app if you haven’t already done so.




