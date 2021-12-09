SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY: Much of the state is under some sort of severe weather ris…

SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY: Much of the state is under some sort of severe weather risk, with the higher probability of severe storms for the southern half of the state.
TIMING: Storms are set to arrive late Friday night, and continue through the overnight hours, ending before daybreak on Saturday.
THREATS: Damaging wind will be the primary concern. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible – especially in southern Indiana.
Make sure to have a way to receive warnings Friday overnight. wishtv.com/weather?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Marcus_Bailey
