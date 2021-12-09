Social Media

SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY: Much of the state is under some sort of severe weather ris…

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY: Much of the state is under some sort of severe weather risk, with the higher probability of severe storms for the southern half of the state. TIMING: Storms are set to arrive late Friday night, and continue through the overnight hours, ending before daybreak on Saturday. THREATS: Damaging wind will be the primary concern. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible – especially in southern Indiana. Make sure to have a way to receive warnings Friday overnight. wishtv.com/weather?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Marcus_Bailey




© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IU Health requests help from National Guard, says demand and strain ‘has never been greater’

Coronavirus /

Video dominates as trial starts in Daunte Wright killing

National /

Inside INdiana Business: 2021 Indiana economic development

Indiana News /

Harshman Middle School, nonprofit get students job ready during Computer Science Education Week

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.