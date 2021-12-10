Social Media

SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT: Update from the SPC has moved the enhanced risk over much…

by: Marcus Bailey
SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT: Update from the SPC has moved the enhanced risk over much of central IN (level 3 out of 5). There is now a moderate risk for severe storms (level 4 out of 5) over southern Illinois, parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. Timing remains the same for our area, with storms arriving after 10pm and the brunt of the severe weather happening early overnight. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. wishtv.com/weather


