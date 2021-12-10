Social Media

SEVERE THREAT TONIGHT: All of Indiana under a risk for severe storms late Friday…

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

SEVERE THREAT TONIGHT: All of Indiana under a risk for severe storms late Friday night. TIMING: Storms arrive after 9pm in western Indiana, and move through the state overnight. Window for severe storms could last through the early hours of Saturday morning. THREATS: Damaging wind and a few tornadoes will be possible, with the higher chances in central and southwestern Indiana. wishtv.com/weather




