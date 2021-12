Social Media

Severe weather threat today: Arriving late this evening between 9pm-6am Saturday! Main threat will be damaging winds, could see a few tornadoes and hail as well. Have mulitple ways to get severe weather alerts and warming tonight! @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis https://t.co/JOKzloAa2V