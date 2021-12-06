Social Media

She’s back!!! @hanna Hanna Mordoh is back! Please give Hanna a warm welcome – wa…

by: Kylie Conway
Posted: / Updated:

She’s back!!! @hanna Hanna Mordoh is back! Please give Hanna a warm welcome – wasting NO time going from a sleep-deprived maternity leave (feel me working moms??) to an early morning, 6-hour newscast to help out while Drew Blair is out for a bit. Also, be sure to tune in to her first weekend officially on the desk this Saturday! 📽📺🎤 WISH-TV

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Woman arrested for impersonating officer, robbery

Crime Watch 8 /

Dictionary.com anoints allyship word of the year for 2021

National /

Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

Coronavirus /

Detroit Lions end 15-game winless run, pay tribute to Michigan school shooting victims

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.