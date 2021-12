Social Media

She’s back!!! @hannamordoh is back! Please give Hanna a warm welcome – wasting N…

She’s back!!! @hannamordoh is back! Please give Hanna a warm welcome – wasting NO time going from a sleep-deprived maternity leave (feel me working moms??) to an early morning, 6-hour newscast to help out while @fitting_indy is out for a bit. Also, be sure to tune in to her first weekend officially on the desk this Saturday! 📽📺🎤