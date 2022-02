Social Media

Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from Logansport

#BREAKING – Police need help finding 3-year-old Rosenaika Cauratt. She is three feet tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots. Details below ➡️

