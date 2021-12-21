Since Jonathan Taylor is officially 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝~here’s some love from the #Co…

Social Media

by: Olivia Ray
Since Jonathan Taylor is officially 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝~here’s some love from the #Colts locker room: ▪️”I heard the crowd erupt & was like, ‘He’s gone’” -Braden Smith
▪️”There’s absolutely no question that he’s the MVP” -Darius Leonard +Stay for JT’s thoughts on those MVP chants…

