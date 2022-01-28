Social Media

SIX months! I can’t believe Haley is 6 months today. The other day she woke up a…

by: Tara Hastings
Posted: / Updated:

SIX months! I can’t believe Haley is 6 months today. The other day she woke up and just started chatting in her crib. When I went in to get her she smiled so big it made my heart melt. ❤️ These last six months have been a blessing. She’s 14lbs, has been lifting herself up during tummy time, is giggling and loves bath time. Can’t wait to see what the next six months has in store for us. 🥰 #firsttimemom #haleynoellevay



