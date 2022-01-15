Slick spots this morning! We won’t see much snow but enough to make a few slippery spots. Snow ends later this morning and we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon. It stays chilly this weekend. Snow possible on Sunday but it depends on where you are in the state.
Have a great weekend!
Social Media
Slick spots this morning! We won’t see much snow but enough to make a few slippe…
Slick spots this morning! We won’t see much snow but enough to make a few slippery spots. Snow ends later this morning and we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon. It stays chilly this weekend. Snow possible on Sunday but it depends on where you are in the state.