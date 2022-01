Social Media

“Smitty set the table before I got to Indiana in terms of what basketball should be, and Knight just turned it up 10 notches from there.” Ahead of tonight’s City Championship, @IndianaMBB @MikeWoodsonNBA remembers the mentor who cleared his path for success. Story next @WISH_TV https://t.co/YiJzKNEeGz