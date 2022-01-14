Social Media

Snow chances this weekend? Yeah…they’re not looking too impressive for central Indiana. However, the track of the system can still change. Doesn’t it look like a donut hole? If you want snow – you have to go south, east or west of Indy Keep tuned to your forecast. wishtv.com/weather?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Meteorologist_Tara_Hastings





