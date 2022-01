Social Media

SNOW DROUGHT – Despite a light coating of snow over the weekend, our lack of sno…







SNOW DROUGHT – Despite a light coating of snow over the weekend, our lack of snow is in historical territory here in Indy. .3″ since December 1 – to date that’s the third least amount of snowfall. Less than 1″ to date is something we’ve only achieved 6 times. #INwx https://t.co/xCwkvTqOtF