Social Media

SNOW: He’s my first take on this weeks snowfall. We’ll fine tune this over the…

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

❄️❄️❄️ SNOW: He’s my first take on this weeks snowfall. We’ll fine tune this over the next 24/36 hours, so these numbers aren’t etched in stone. It does give you a general idea of our thinking. Still the same message that I’ve been saying the past few days. Travel Wednesday for the northern half of the state will be extremely difficult. Travel on Thursday for most of the state will also be extremely difficult. KEY POINT: Bulk of snow in northern Indiana will come Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ice/sleet and some snow will be the issue in central Indiana on Wednesday. Much of our snow along I-70 will come on Thursday. Snow will be heavy at times. More updates to come through the day wishtv.com/weather #INwx




© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Leaked audio and video show Border Patrol agents confronting Homeland Security secretary at meetings

Politics /

Governors say they told Biden US needs to ‘move away from the pandemic’ at White House meeting

Politics /

German beer sales down again in 2021 as pandemic persisted

International /

Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.