Snow on the way overnight. Not a lot around the metro but enough to slick up the…

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

Snow on the way overnight. Not a lot around the metro but enough to slick up the roads. A couple of inches for northern portions of the state. wishtv.com/weather

A winter weather advisory is in effect for about the northern half of the state from 3am Sunday until 1pm. Snow will arrive after midnight tonight and continue through tomorrow morning. Right now, an inch of snow is possible in the Indy area with lesser amounts to the south. Just north of the city a narrow band of 1″-2″ is likely with 2″-4″ across the northern third of the state. The snow should quickly end by noon on Sunday. Watch out for slippery driving conditions developing late tonight into Sunday morning. Highs tomorrow will be near 30 degrees.





