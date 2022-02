Social Media

Snow started to ramp up accumulation at about 4am, and we expect much more throu…







Snow started to ramp up accumulation at about 4am, and we expect much more throughout the morning. This is NOT the commute you want to have— Please stay off roads if possible, leaving streets open for emergencies and Snow Force trucks looking to dig out! 📸: Hanna/Madison Ave https://t.co/Egrlx2SfmO