Snowfall potential for northern Indiana, Monday. An 1″ or less around the metro …

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

Snowfall potential for northern Indiana, Monday. An 1″ or less around the metro is expected. wishtv.com/weather

A brief lull in snow will occur this evening into late tonight as temperatures drop into the low teens. The next snow system arrives early Monday morning during morning commute hours, which could make driving difficult. Generally 1-3” of new snow is expected, with LaPorte and Berrien counties seeing a little more lake effect snow accumulation as well. Following the cold front passage Monday night, temperatures will drop even colder.


