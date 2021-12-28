Snuggy Bear presents Community Art, Music, and Education Day happening 12/29th a…

Snuggy Bear presents Community Art, Music, and Education Day happening 12/29th at Garfield Park. The all-day, free event, will feature educational activities during the first half of the day, then transition into a performing arts space for the second half.
Happening during Kwanzaa week, this event highlights some of Indy’s most renowned Black visual and performing artists.
